KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank - Regulated information - 3 April March 2020, 8h00

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

2019 annual report of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/investor relations/reports)

Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting of KBC Group on 7 May 2020 (also attached in PDF)

All information regarding the Annual General Meeting of KBC Bank on 29 April 2020 (www.kbc.com/investor relations/ information on KBC Bank)

