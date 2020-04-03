KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank - Regulated information - 3 April March 2020, 8h00
Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:
- 2019 annual report of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/investor relations/reports)
- 2019 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/investor relations/information on KBC Bank)
- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting of KBC Group on 7 May 2020 (also attached in PDF)
- All other information for the Annual General Meeting of KBC Group on 7 May 2020 (www.kbc.com/corporate governance/general meeting)
- All information regarding the Annual General Meeting of KBC Bank on 29 April 2020 (www.kbc.com/investor relations/ information on KBC Bank)
Attachment
- Agenda/convening notice KBC Group (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2e21db48-b6ee-4b88-8007-f6b37d1aad49)
