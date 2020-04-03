Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZNT ISIN: CA30710L2003 Ticker-Symbol: TQ43 
Frankfurt
03.04.20
08:00 Uhr
0,036 Euro
+0,004
+10,94 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,049
0,061
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA
FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP0,036+10,94 %