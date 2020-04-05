Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 05.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 Ticker-Symbol: OMV 
Tradegate
03.04.20
21:10 Uhr
27,140 Euro
-0,260
-0,95 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMV AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,120
27,500
04.04.
26,860
27,220
03.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OMV
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMV AG27,140-0,95 %
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING11,520+2,31 %
VERBUND AG36,120+6,86 %