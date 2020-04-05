ATX lost 1,64 per cent last week. News from Wolford, Pierer Mobility, Rosenbauer, Bawag, Mayr-Melnhof, Erste Group, RHI Magnesita, Frequentis, OMV, Wolford, ams, Andritz and Do&Co. Next week starts http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament , one of a few tournaments, which are allowed these days. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,64% to 1.964,94 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -38,34%. Up to now there were 24 days with a positive and 43 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 39,15% away, from the low 20,49%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,54%, the weakest is Monday with -2,13%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 13,92% in front of Verbund 11,96% and OMV 11,24%. And the following stocks performed worst: Erste ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...