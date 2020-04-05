April 5 (WNM/Reuters) - Global cases of the new coronavirus have passed 1 million and more than 64,000 people have died, a Reuters tally showed on Sunday, in a pandemic that has hammered the world economy. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Reuters tally of reported cases and deaths. ASIA * Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased, highlighting the difficulty in stamping ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...