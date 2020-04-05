Wolford: Austrian Skinwear producer Wolford rearranges production in its headquarters in Bregenz and factory in Slovenia from tights and bodies to face masks for the challenging time ahead. Using its high-quality material, knitting technique and expertise for product finishing the brand has quickly been able to adapt production processes to actual requirements. Additionally Wolford is currently managing the coordination of donations from main shareholder Fosun to healthcare-related institutions in Italy and Austria as part of the Fosun Global Anti-Virus Relief Scheme. "This is just a small contribution that we, as a privileged company, can give back to our environment. Together with our main shareholder Fosun we are very happy to support medical institutions in Italy and Austria ....

