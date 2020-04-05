Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 05.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JKHY ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 Ticker-Symbol: PMAG 
Tradegate
03.04.20
21:22 Uhr
29,400 Euro
+0,400
+1,38 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PIERER MOBILITY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIERER MOBILITY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,400
29,600
04.04.
29,200
29,400
03.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PIERER MOBILITY
PIERER MOBILITY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIERER MOBILITY AG29,400+1,38 %
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG28,100+2,18 %
WOLFORD AG5,700+19,25 %