OMV: Austrian oil and gas company OMV has successfully priced the issue of senior bonds with a total volume of Euro 1.75 bn. The proceeds from the issue of the notes shall be used in particular for the financing of the acquisition of an additional 39% stake in Borealis AG. OMV: weekly performance: 11.24% Wolford: Austrian skinware producer Wolford announced, that it is currently in the final phase of negotiations with the Blum Group on the sale and rental of the company's property in Bregenz, Wolfordstraße 1 and 2. The purchase price offered amounts to approximately Euro 72 mn. Wolford plans to rent the operational property from the buyer on a long-term basis, as the headquarters and production facilities are to remain at the location. The exclusive negotiations were preceded by ...

