Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the legal North American cannabis industry, announces the publication of an article discussing LucidMood and an investment opportunity in a unique cannabis company.

LucidMood



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/54165_e78534a074a198d5_001full.jpg

What happens when the investment environment surrounding cannabis companies evaporates amid concerns about overvaluations and lack of returns? And then, a worldwide pandemic reverses years of economic growth almost overnight, plunging economies into near-instant depression? One thing that happens is some quality companies become distressed, offering investors the opportunity to purchase a stake at a greatly discounted price.

LucidMood, a private Colorado-based company offering a variety of cannabis formulations scientifically designed to deliver the mood-enhancing effects of cannabis without the debilitating side effects. And the company was executing on a growth path, culminating in a $4 million investment from cannabis venture capitalist Gotham Green Partners in December 2018 Leveraging the success of its distinctive products in Colorado into wider distribution in other legal states, the company appeared set until a trifecta/once in a lifetime congruence of: the vape crisis while launching version 2.0, an imploding licensee in CA and finally the coronavirus, resulting in recent financing efforts falling apart. As a result, LucidMood execs have taken steep pay cuts while the company offers an investment opportunity to accredited investors.

Accredited? Click here to see the company's deck and be contacted by LucidMood.

Here's the Deal

LucidMood is looking to raise $1 million in the short term for what is in essence one-third of the company. The current deal represents an 83% discount from the Series A financing spearheaded by Gotham Green Partners just over a year ago.

The company's management team, led by CEO Charles Jones, believes firmly in the quality of the LucidMood products and the ability of the team to execute on its growth initiatives and past sales and acceptance by budtenders proves such. Management, already a lean group, has taken pay cuts ranging from 33% to 50% to extend resources and demonstrate faith in the business. Mr. Jones remarked in a recent conversation, "It's important to remember that consumers will continue buying weed during the coming recession. And with cannabis stocks going down and product sales going up, this is a great time to invest in a brand - particularly one that focuses on relieving stress and anxiety."

See an interview with LucidMood CEO Charles Jones from Sept. 2019:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F998d-3WZ8g

Accredited? Click here to see the company's deck and be contacted by LucidMood.

LucidMood's Unique Approach to Product Development

LucidMood approaches the product development process from a sort of reverse engineering perspective. The first question: Who is using cannabis in legal markets, and what effects or moods are people trying to achieve by using cannabis? They found a large middle ground, between stoners who wanted to get as high as possible (max THC) and medicinal users completely uninterested in the high (CBD only). Most people want the pleasantness, the inspiration, the creativity without the stupefaction, the heaviness, and the paranoia.





LucidMood's Unique Approach to Product Development

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/54165_e78534a074a198d5_002full.jpg

So they set about designing products for the variety of moods people in this middle ground were seeking. Led by neuroscientist and Chief Science Officer Tristan Watkins, Ph.D., the product development team went about formulating cannabis products to achieve those unique and disparate end goals. The result is a line of products designed to help people sleep (Lullaby), focus on the present (Luminous), relax into the mood for romance (Loving), raise their energy (Lively), and get pleasantly high (Luscious). This, from one of the pioneers and leaders of effects-based cannabis, a category which has now been universally adopted.





LucidMood Products Formulated by PhD Neuroscientist Tristan Watkins



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/54165_e78534a074a198d5_003full.jpg

Along the way, the products have been tested with real-world users and repeat customers while being adjusted accordingly. It's not just a marketing gimmick - the products really do create differentiated effects beyond the typical Sativa/Indica divide known to most budtenders.

As LucidMood has scaled back from other states during these difficult times, products are currently available throughout the company's home state of Colorado. The company very recently launched its products in Arizona, leveraging iAnthus' vertically integrated supply chain in the state. Following the financing and anticipated growth, LucidMood has its eyes on Nevada as the next target market.

The Upshot

LucidMood thought they had it all together. Great products, a lean and energetic executive team, a reasonable plan for growth in key markets, demonstrated successes and the backing of great financiers. Along the way, of course, the bottom fell out of the capital markets and financing those plans became problematic. The result is an opportunity to invest, at a severe discount, in a cannabis company that has the potential to become a category leader in mood-based, scientifically-backed, accessible, and enjoyable cannabis products.

Accredited? Click here to see the company's deck and be contacted by LucidMood.

Click here to read the full article: https://www.cannabisfn.com/science-driven-brand-delivers-5-perfected-cannabis-highs/.

LucidMood Company Contact:

Charles Jones CEO

cj@lucidmood.net

CFN Media Contact:

Frank Lane President

flane@cannabisfn.com

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) is the owner and operator of CFN Media, the leading agency and digital financial media network dedicated to the legal cannabis industry.

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: https://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/.

Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content. CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, have been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54165