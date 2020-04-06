EQS-News / 06/04/2020 / 23:40 UTC+8 With the approval of both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, AID GENOMICS announce to launch an emergency testing Laboratory to perform 3,000 COVID-19 tests daily for Gaza residents. BGI is the partner to provide technology support. The Lab shall cost a few million dollars, AID GROUP will lead the donation. Prospective donors may contact AID Genomics in Israel. Mammoth Foundation also announced to join the donation and organize fund-raising in China for GAZA Lab operation. For the first time in the history, Palestinian and Israeli authorities mutually agree on a common goal. "Peace" is the result of mankind's common enemy - the novel corona virus. BGI from China, which is one of the most prominent suppliers of COVID19 PCR tests in the world, has bridged the borders of the Gaza strip. BGI is collaborating with their Israeli partner, AID Genomics, to build a laboratory in Gaza that will provide 3,000 tests a day. "With the approvals from both sides of the Gaza border, people in Gaza will see hope in defeating COVID19 as well as a light of peace in the future." This represents the many Gaza people's voice. "The worst of times reveals the best in people, saving lives is of paramount importance", said Dr. Ye Yin, the CEO of BGI, "we must work together to surmount whatever difficulty that lies ahead." BGI, as a leading genomics company, brings the HuoYan Lab solution from China. Mammoth Foundation, a charity in Shenzhen, China, also announced to join the donation and organize fund-raising in China for GAZA Lab operation. The AID Group already supplied hundreds of thousands of test kits, developed by BGI, to the State of Israel. BGI is the largest DNA and Genomics company in the world. Today, AID announced an extraordinary initiative for the people of Gaza and the Palestinian Authority with the support of the authorities' special approvals and the technology transfer from BGI. According to Snir Zano, the CEO of AID GENOMICS: "In the past months, we are working with BGI at full speed to assist as much as we can. To my delight, as an Israeli, our proposal was approved by the Palestinian Authorities and other relevant departments. We have then received calls from various parties around the world to show their support. We are fortunate that Mammoth Foundation and my Chairman's, Kelvin Wu, philanthropic family arm, i-Future Foundation, are the first to lead the donation. The lab will be a HuoYan Lab Solution and be ready to perform up to 3,000 tests per day." According to Kelvin Wu, the Founder and Chairman of AID Group: "We are humbled to receive the support from BGI that derived from our two years of continuous R&D collaboration in cancer genomics. When it comes to illness, it is a common challenge to humanity. We are wholeheartedly committed to winning the fight against diseases." BGI was one of the first institutes to examine the virus that erupted in Wuhan. In light of the lack of test throughput, BGI built the first HuoYan Laboratory in Wuhan in Feb; after that, four more in other bigger cities. Altogether, the HuoYan Labs have performed 500,000+ Coronavirus tests in China. This vast testing capability has enabled a fast reaction time and rapid treatment for those found infected to the virus, even in incubation. Today, dozens of countries want the aid of the HuoYan Labs. AID is in the process of bringing the labs to Gaza and Israel. Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FCCBNIDCAO [1] Document title: Hope is coming to Gaza: BGI and AID to set up lab testing 3000 people a day 06/04/2020 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf7ced5d3efceef54dad134bfa6f4bec&application_id=1016511&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 06, 2020 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)