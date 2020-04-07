EQS Group-News: Patrimonium Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Patrimonium announces first closing of its latest Private Equity Fund at EUR 100m 2020-04-07 / 08:00 Patrimonium announces first closing of its latest Private Equity Fund at EUR 100m _Baar, Switzerland 7 April 2020_ *- Swiss Patrimonium Asset Management AG, a EUR 3 bn private market investor, announces the first closing of its latest Private Equity Fund, the Patrimonium Private Equity Fund SCSp, at EUR 100m. Target Fund size is EUR 200m.* The first closing is supported by institutional investors from Europe and Switzerland, as well as family offices. The Fund has already completed its first investment and currently negotiates further investments and add-ons. The raise puts Patrimonium's latest fund in the position of taking advantage of the upcoming cycle's opportunities with excellent and reasonably priced acquisition targets. Patrimonium Private Equity focuses on the lower mid-market in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). The excellent track record of its investment team builds on a hands-on buy-and-build approach and a focus on the digital transformation of its portfolio companies. **** *Media Contact* Patrimonium Asset Management AG Mr. François Hutter, Media Relations +41 58 787 00 08 / +41 79 213 49 04 media@patrimonium.ch *About Patrimonium* Patrimonium Asset Management AG (PATRIMONIUM) is a Swiss independent alternative investment management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Markets Authority (FINMA). PATRIMONIUM offers investment opportunities in real estate, private debt, private equity and infrastructure to Swiss qualified and international professional investors. The group is mainly active in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It employs over 50 professionals with offices in Lausanne, Zurich and Zug. PATRIMONIUM manages more than CHF 3 bn in assets. For more information, please visit www.patrimonium.ch [1] *Patrimonium Asset Management AG, Zugerstrasse 74, CH - 6340 Baar* End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Patrimonium Asset Management AG Ch. des Lentillères 15 1023 Crissier Switzerland Phone: +41 58 787 00 00 E-mail: contact@patrimonium.ch Internet: www.patrimonium.ch EQS News ID: 1016943 End of News EQS Group News Service 1016943 2020-04-07 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=039af72b31a8b7d651a3dc5dd78d1f29&application_id=1016943&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

