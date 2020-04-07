BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc postpones the Annual General Meeting to a later date

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Board of Directors of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28 April 2020. On March 16 2020 the Finnish Government outlined that public gatherings should be limited to no more than ten persons. Based on these measures the Board of Directors of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has today decided to reschedule the Annual General Meeting for 29 June 2020 at 10.00 am. The company will convene the General Meeting later.



This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 7th April 2020 at 2:30 pm (UTC+2:00).

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress.

