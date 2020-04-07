Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone") announces that it has completed the first three holes of the ongoing 10-hole 1,500 metre diamond-core drilling program at its Rebeico Gold-Copper Project, Sonora, Mexico. This drilling is focused on the promising New Year Zone, where high-grade gold and copper mineralization has been sampled on surface.

Highlights

First three diamond core holes in the New Year Zone (Figure 1) completed for a total of 435.7 metres with visible sulfide mineralization observed in all three holes.

Drill hole 20REB014D was drilled vertically and initially planned for a depth of 100 metres but was extended to 170 metres due to the continued presence of visible sulfide mineralization (Photo 1).

Drill hole 20REB015D was collared at the same site as 20REB014D and drilled due west at an inclination of -55 degrees. The hole was initially planned for a depth of 150 metres but was extended to 167 metres due to the continued presence of visible sulfide mineralization.

Drill hole 20REB013D was drilled vertically and reached a total depth of 98 meters with sulfide mineralization observed in the core.

Drill core will be logged and sampled at the Company's secure storage facility in Mazatán, Sonora and sent for assaying. Results will be released when available.

Dr. Steven Weiss, chief technical adviser for the Rebeico Project, commented "We're very optimistic about the initial results from drilling given significant sulfide mineralization observed in the core from the first three holes."

The Company is evaluating the requirements of the Executive Order issued by the Mexican Government calling for the cessation of all non-essential enterprises in an attempt to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus "COVID-19", and is closely monitoring the health and safety of its employees and contractors. To date, there are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 infection at any of the Company's operations, projects or corporate offices.

UTM WGS84 Projection; 100-metre grid lines for scale; hachured lines are roads; inverted triangles are historical samples, same ranges

Figure 1. Location of Completed Drill Holes, New Year Zone



Photo 1. Drill Core Showing Sulfide Mineralization in hole 20REB014 from 146.05m

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned, high-grade Rebeico gold-copper project located in Sonora, Mexico.

