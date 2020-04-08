Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2020) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces that it has contracted a ZTEMTM airborne geophysical survey in preparation for the next phase of drilling at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern BC.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "Kodiak is in a very strong position, being fully funded and with a clear exploration strategy at our advanced MPD project. This first airborne geophysical survey ever flown over the consolidated property kicks off our 2020 exploration program to follow up on the Gate Zone discovery announced earlier this year. Historic ground geophysical data shows significant anomalies across a large 10 km2 area but only to a maximum depth of 250 metres, and by completing this work we will be able to trace the continuation of these large anomalies down to over 1000 metres vertical depth. This will be instrumental in prioritizing targets for a Phase II drilling program planned in early summer. Our interpretation is that the porphyry centre or centres have not been discovered yet, which bodes well for high grades yet to be drilled. There is plenty of opportunity for further discoveries and with a larger drill program and better information we are poised to generate exciting results and build on the discovery success to date."

Kodiak's recent maiden Phase I drill program at MPD tested the vertical extent of historic copper-gold mineralization below shallow historic drilling in the Prime area, which rarely tested below 200 metres depth. The program culminated in the discovery of the new Gate Zone, with hole MPD-19-003 containing the highest grade copper-gold intervals in core ever reported in the 50-year history of the property, and mineralization extending from near surface to over 800 metres vertical depth (see news release dated Jan. 16, 2020).

In preparation for a larger Phase II drill program in early summer 2020, Kodiak has contracted Geotech Ltd. to fly a property-wide ZTEMTM airborne electromagnetic-magnetic survey in April that covers 72 km2. The ZTEMTM data will map resistivity/conductivity responses to over 1000 metres depth, enabling us to see below historic ground geophysical anomalies and shallow copper-gold mineralization intersected in the previous drilling. Information from this survey will be crucial to vectoring-in on potentially higher-grade porphyry centre(s) as well as characterizing the geological and structural controls on porphyry mineralisation.





Figure 1 - Gate Zone: Cross-sections of historic drilling and hole MPD 19-003. The left panel is a colour contour of Cu% with colourbars of Cu% (green) and Au g/t (red) in core. The right panel is a colour contour of historic ground Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics. Note that limited depth of the IP response reflects only shallow mineralisation in historic drilling, and not the longer intervals with higher grades discovered at Gate.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/54258_d88e6d92b4c828db_002full.jpg





Figure 2- Dillard Area: Cross-sections of historic drilling in the Dillard area. The left panel is a colour contour of Cu% with colourbars of Cu% (green) and Au g/t (red) in core. The right panel is a colour contour of historic ground Induced Polarization (IP) electromagnetic chargeability. Note the limited depth of historic geophysics and drilling to date, showing potential for higher grades at depth and along strike, similar to the Gate Zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/54258_d88e6d92b4c828db_003full.jpg

With the benefit of new ZTEMTM airborne data, the Phase II drill program will be designed to expand mineralization at the Gate Zone using step-out drilling to target higher-grade mineralization along strike, and up dip to shallower depths (see Figure 1). It will also test the depth and extent of significant mineralization noted at other shallow historic zones such as Dillard (see Figure 2) and Dillard East. In addition to ongoing reprocessing of historic ground geophysics, petrographic-geochemical studies will be performed on core to help prioritise targets. Kodiak is fully permitted with a multi-year, area-based exploration permit, and the ability to work year round at the MPD Project.

Kodiak continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation with respect to mineral exploration in BC. Protecting the health and safety of our workforce and the communities we work in is our highest priority. Prior to starting any field work, the Company will ensure that appropriate operational procedures and social distancing protocols are in place which follow Federal and Provincial government guidelines.

Jeff Ward, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release. Kodiak believes historic results referenced herein to be from reliable sources using industry standards at the time. However, the Company has not independently verified, or cannot guarantee, the accuracy of this historic information.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada, where the Company made a discovery of high-grade mineralization in 2020. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. The Company's Trapper copper-gold porphyry project is located in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. All three of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company also holds the advanced-stage Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada. Kahuna hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets.

Kodiak's founder and chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of the Discovery Group of Companies led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

