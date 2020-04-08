Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2020) - Crestview Exploration (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ('Crestview' or the 'Company') has been made aware by regulators in Canada, that buy recommendations and letters including unsolicited and unfounded forward-looking statements are being circulated by mail in Canada. Crestview advises all investors and potential investors, to properly verify the information provided by any individual and or third parties regarding buy recommendations. These verifications should include namely but not exclusively, verifying all sources, especially if said sources are inducing investors and or potential investors that the Company should be generating profits, while it is still an Exploration Company. Furthermore, the information discussed herein is not emanating directly or indirectly by the Company and should not be construed as such.

For better clarity and to the best of the Company's knowledge, no Officers and or Directors were involved in disseminating this letter. Crestview has not paid any compensation nor has it requested for this analyst to endorse the Company nor its stock.

Investors can visit the Crestview website for up-to-date information pertaining to the Company and its mining assets.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

The Rock Creek Project is a volcanic and sediment-hosted, epithermal precious metal property, which is adjacent to mines with historical production, situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. Together the property comprises 74 unpatented lode mining claims. The Tuscarora Mountains host the northern end of Carlin-trend mineralization, a cluster of major, large gold deposits.

For further information please contact:

Glen Watson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-604-803-5229

Email: Glen@crestviewexploration.com

www.crestviewexploration.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

