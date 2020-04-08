Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Statement on expected impact of COVID-19 08-Apr-2020 / 14:50 CET/CEST Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") issues the following statement. KPN expects to announce limited impact of COVID-19 on its operational KPIs and financial results in the first quarter of 2020. Currently, it is premature to say what the impact of COVID-19 will be for the remainder of the year. KPN has entered the current crisis with a strong balance sheet as well as undrawn committed credit facilities, resulting in a resilient balance sheet and a strong liquidity position. KPN issues today's statement in response to a dialogue that it has had with the unions regarding labour-related measures that KPN has taken or considers taking in relation to COVID-19. In this context, a number of potential scenarios have been discussed, which unfortunately have become public. KPN stresses that it is premature to draw any conclusion on such scenarios. KPN will publish its Q1 2020 trading update on Thursday 30 April 2020. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1018917 08-Apr-2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2020 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)