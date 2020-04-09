BANGKOK, April 8 (WNM/Reuters/Rina Chandran) - Coronavirus lockdowns are pushing more city dwellers to grow fruit and vegetables in their homes, providing a potentially lasting boost to urban farming, architects and food experts said. Confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, total more than 1.3 million, with about 74,000 deaths worldwide, according to a Reuters tally. Panic buying in some countries during the crisis has led to empty supermarket shelves and an uptick in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...