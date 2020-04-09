Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2020) - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR51) ("Cardero" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the Company's Zonia Copper Oxide project in Arizona.

The Company applied for and received a permit for the Zonia project from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). The Permit is issued as a Multi-Sector General Permit (MSGP) and is a Stormwater Pollution Protection Permit (SWPPP) The permit was granted on March 9, 2020 and will expire December 24, 2024.

The permit provides permission to discharge under the Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (AZPDES). The permit specifically authorizes stormwater discharges associated with Mineral Industry Sites.

The permit was obtained through the submission of a SWPPP application to ADEQ, which included a Sampling and Analysis Plan (SAP). This SAP designates certain areas of the Zonia site as sampling points, and the Company will sample water flow following any storm events. These storm events generally occur during the rainy season on the site. As the site is in a desert area, drainages on the property are usually dry and have water flow only following an extended period of rain or a storm event. Winter wet season is November 1st to May 31st and summer wet season is June 1st to October 31st. The sampling will occur at the designated sampling areas twice a year and the samples will be sent to an authorized Laboratory for analysis. The analysis is then submitted to ADEQ through its online portal.

The first storm event has been now been sampled: it occurred on March 22, 2020 and the samples were submitted to the authorized Laboratory and have been submitted to ADEQ.

