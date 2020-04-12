Wolford: Bodywear company Wolford AG signed the contract with the Blum Group, for the sale of the company's property in Bregenz, Wolfordstraße 1 and 2 (signing). At the same time, Wolford is renting the required areas of the operational property from the buyer on a long-term basis, as the headquarters, research & development and production will remain at the location. Wolford AG already informed about the transaction in an ad hoc announcement on April 3, after contract details were made public ahead of schedule. The closing of the transaction is expected in May 2020.Wolford: weekly performance: 27.10% Vienna Stock Exchange: OMV's three new tranches of the new corporate bond started trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The denomination is Euro 1,000. The issue volume of all ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...