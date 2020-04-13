Riga, Latvia, 2020-04-13 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 24.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO Takeover offer VLN 22.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Takeover offer VLN 22.04.2020 ESO1LTO period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2020 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2020 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB07024B LTGNB07024B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Audited annual VLN LEGR0187528A report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2020 Linda Nektar LINDA Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000022A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2020 New Hanza Capital NHCA049022A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2020 Nordecon NCN1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 3 TLN 31.05.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2020 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.