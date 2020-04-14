Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Stuttgart
14.04.20
08:34 Uhr
6,310 Euro
+0,150
+2,44 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,350
6,450
11:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MMK
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR6,310+2,44 %