14 April 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia MMK Group Trading Update for Q1 2020 PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Company") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q1 2020. Q1 2020 key operating results in comparison to Q4 2019 - Pig iron output decreased by 9.6% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and amounted to 2,355 thousand tonnes amid the suspension of blast furnace ?2 production due to a capital overhaul in February. The overhaul will allow to improve environmental performance through constructing dust exhausting units at casting house and stock house. - Steel output was down by 1.6% q-o-q and amounted to 3,022 thousand tonnes due to maintenance work at converter facilities and scheduled reconstruction of hot rolled Mill 2500. - MMK Group's total sales of finished products totalled 2,745 thousand tonnes, down 1.3% q-o-q. - MMK Group's sale of HVA products amounted to 1,308 thousand tonnes, up 1.0% q-o-q. The share of HVA products in total sales amounted to 47.7%. This growth was due to higher demand for coated metal products. - MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 814 thousand tonnes, up 12.9% q-o-q due to higher demand for concentrate at MMK. Q1 2020 key operating results in comparison to Q1 2019 - Pig iron output decreased by 1.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) amid longer maintenance work scheduled at blast furnace facilities compared to the previous year. - Steel output was down by 2.7% y-o-y due to lower steel demand amid scheduled maintenance work at rolling facilities. - MMK Group's total sales of finished products declined by 1.3% y-o-y. - MMK Group's sale of HVA products declined by 2.5% y-o-y. The share of HVA products in total sales was down to 47.7%. - MMK Coal's coal concentrate production increased by 4.8% y-o-y. MARKET OVERVIEW - Following the partial recovery of global prices for rolled metal products at the end of Q4 2019, the global market conditions sharply deteriorated in mid-Q1 2020 due to widespread quarantine measures and weaker economic activity amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. - In the beginning of Q1 2020, price dynamics on the Russian market reflected the global quotes growth initiated in Q4 2019. At the end of Q1 2020, prices for rolled metal products were supported by a significant rouble devaluation. - Global iron ore market: in Q1 2020, iron ore quotes were high and ranged from $80-90/tonne CFR China. Despite the active development of the coronavirus pandemic, the blast furnace capacity utilization in China was nearly the same as in early 2019 - demand and end consumption of iron ore was stable. In addition, high prices were also a result of a weak supply at the global iron ore market. Shipments from Brazil were quite low during almost all of Q1 2020 due to heavy rain season. At the end of the quarter a number of other countries such as South Africa, India, and others decreased iron ore exports due to restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. - Russian iron ore market: at the beginning of Q1 2020 iron ore exports to EU countries increased. In April 2020 the pace of exports declined sharply, following the pandemic outbreak in Europe. Russian iron ore suppliers redirect export volumes to China amid phased economic recovery in the region. However, the challenging situation for metal producers around the world and logistic issues of iron ore exports from Russia may have a negative impact on the sales volumes of Russian suppliers. Base prices in Russia are following Chinese indices adjusted for changes in USD/RUB rate. - Global coking coal market: in January-February, quotes demonstrated growth due to high sales volumes in China. However, in March, demand from China declined as the local mining volumes resumed to normal levels, while a sharp decline in capacity utilisation at metal facilities in the EU, US, India and other countries started to accelerate on the back of pandemic. As a result, all unclaimed volumes were redirected to China, leading to spot prices declining by $20-25/tonne within the month. - Russian coking coal market: the volume of raw materials supply in Russia continue to exceed demand; exports slightly increased in Q1 2020 prior to the pandemic, but external demand is quite limited in the current environment. While Russian coal producers have started to reduce mining rates, this has not significantly affected the market balance so far. Prices in Russia slightly declined in Q1 2020, following a sharp decline throughout the whole of 2019, however they are remained flat in Q2 as prices in Russia are already close to cash costs levels for many coal companies. - Russian metal scrap market: the increase in scrap prices in Russia in early 2020, which occurred amid a period of low scrap collection dynamics, supported the supply volume. However, starting from February 2020, steel companies have been reducing purchasing prices, due to lower exports quotes for scrap. At the end of Q1 2020, prices continued to drop amid potential decline in capacity utilisation of steel companies due to unfavourable macroeconomic conditions. MMK GROUP: CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (thousand tonnes) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % Crude steel 3,022 3,070 -1.6% 3,022 3,107 -2.7% production Pig iron 2,355 2,604 -9.6% 2,355 2,396 -1.7% production Coal concentrate 814 721 12.9% 814 777 4.8% production Iron ore 658 678 -3.0% 658 716 -8.2% production Finished products 2,745 2,781 -1.3% 2,745 2,782 -1.3% sales, including: Long products 357 313 14.1% 357 329 8.3% Flat hot-rolled 1,080 1,173 -7.9% 1,080 1,111 -2.7% products HVA products, 1,308 1,296 1.0% 1,308 1,342 -2.5% including: Thick plate (Mill 231 211 9.1% 231 293 -21.1% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 245 260 -6.1% 245 257 -4.8% products Downstream 833 824 1.1% 833 793 5.1% products, including: Tin plate 42 30 39.1% 42 32 29.0% Galvanised steel 443 426 4.1% 443 414 7.2% Polymer-coated 140 150 -6.4% 140 156 -10.4% steel Band 32 33 -3.4% 32 35 -8.0% Formed section 44 39 11.9% 44 41 8.5% Pipes 13 16 -20.6% 13 11 12.5% Metalware 108 117 -7.7% 108 93 16.3% Other metal 11 13 -13.4% 11 11 3.4% products Share of HVA 47.7% 46.6% 47.7% 48.2% products Consolidated prices for metal products (USD / tonne) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % Average price per 591 577 2.3% 591 619 -4.5% tonne: Long products 497 498 -0.2% 497 517 -3.8% Flat hot-rolled 520 469 10.7% 520 528 -1.6% products HVA products, 675 694 -2.7% 675 719 -6.1% including: Thick plate (Mill 688 710 -3.1% 688 708 -2.8% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 602 603 -0.2% 602 601 0.0% products Downstream 692 719 -3.7% 692 762 -9.1% products, including: Tin plate 773 816 -5.3% 773 783 -1.3% Galvanised steel 651 688 -5.3% 651 728 -10.5% Polymer-coated 827 848 -2.4% 827 871 -5.1% steel Band 663 680 -2.5% 663 675 -1.7% Formed section 760 739 2.8% 760 762 -0.3% Pipes 555 531 4.6% 555 579 -4.0% Metalware 659 668 -1.3% 659 769 -14.4% Other metal 692 773 -10.5% 692 765 -9.6% products ? The average selling price, expressed in US dollars, for Q1 2020 increased by 2.3% q-o-q and amounted to $591 per tonne. The increase was mainly driven by recovery in global prices for hot-rolled steel in Q4 2019, which had a positive impact on the prices of the domestic market in Q1 2020, despite of the rouble devaluation at the end of Q1 2020. The average selling price for Q1 2020 decreased by 4.5% compared to Q1 2019 amid lower global steel prices. MMK GROUP HIGHLIGHTS BY KEY SEGMENTS Steel segment Russia (thousand tonnes) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % Crude steel 3,022 3,070 -1.6% 3,022 3,107 -2.7% production Pig iron 2,355 2,604 -9.6% 2,355 2,396 -1.7% production Sales of finished 2,597 2,740 -5.3% 2,597 2,779 -6.6% products, including: Long products 357 313, 14.1% 357 329 8.3% Flat hot-rolled 1,095 1,292 -15.2% 1,095 1,279 -14.3% products HVA products, 1,145 1,139 0.6% 1,145 1,172 -2.3% including: Thick plate (Mill 231 211 9.1% 231 293 -21.1% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 245 260 -6.0% 245 255 -4.1% products Downstream 670 667 0.4% 670 624 7.3% products, including: Tin plate 42 30 39.1% 42 32 29.0% Galvanised steel 311 305 2.2% 311 285 9.4%

