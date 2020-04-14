Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.04.2020
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
PR Newswire
14.04.2020 | 12:45
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 14

This announcement replaces the announcement published on 14/04/2020 at 10:57. The previous announcement had the incorrect date of the 13th April 2020, this has been amended to the 9th April 2020. The remainder of the announcement is unchanged.

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274909-04-202050.82723,765,000191,364,408EUR
NL000927275609-04-202068.5928311,00021,332,361EUR
NL000927276409-04-202054.8869248,00013,611,951EUR
NL000927277209-04-202057.6173393,00022,643,599EUR
NL000927278009-04-202059.0683220,00012,995,026EUR
NL000969022109-04-202037.992622,911,190870,455,677EUR
NL000969023909-04-202033.47915,935,404198,711,984EUR
NL000969024709-04-202017.80815,408,390274,392,609EUR
NL000969025409-04-202014.22896,006,53785,466,414EUR
NL001027380109-04-202021.3114,811,000315,622,410EUR
NL001040870409-04-202077.25081,670,000129,008,836EUR
NL001073181609-04-202046.2702730,00033,777,246EUR
NL001137607409-04-202032.0044275,2558,809,371EUR
NL001168359409-04-202022.81,400,00031,920,000EUR
Total2,210,111,893
© 2020 PR Newswire