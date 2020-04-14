VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 14
This announcement replaces the announcement published on 14/04/2020 at 10:57. The previous announcement had the incorrect date of the 13th April 2020, this has been amended to the 9th April 2020. The remainder of the announcement is unchanged.
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|09-04-2020
|50.8272
|3,765,000
|191,364,408
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|09-04-2020
|68.5928
|311,000
|21,332,361
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|09-04-2020
|54.8869
|248,000
|13,611,951
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|09-04-2020
|57.6173
|393,000
|22,643,599
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|09-04-2020
|59.0683
|220,000
|12,995,026
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|09-04-2020
|37.9926
|22,911,190
|870,455,677
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|09-04-2020
|33.4791
|5,935,404
|198,711,984
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|09-04-2020
|17.808
|15,408,390
|274,392,609
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|09-04-2020
|14.2289
|6,006,537
|85,466,414
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|09-04-2020
|21.31
|14,811,000
|315,622,410
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|09-04-2020
|77.2508
|1,670,000
|129,008,836
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|09-04-2020
|46.2702
|730,000
|33,777,246
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|09-04-2020
|32.0044
|275,255
|8,809,371
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|09-04-2020
|22.8
|1,400,000
|31,920,000
|EUR
|Total
|2,210,111,893