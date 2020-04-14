VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

This announcement replaces the announcement published on 14/04/2020 at 10:57. The previous announcement had the incorrect date of the 13th April 2020, this has been amended to the 9th April 2020. The remainder of the announcement is unchanged.

Identifier Date NAV Shares Outstanding Total Assets Currency NL0009272749 09-04-2020 50.8272 3,765,000 191,364,408 EUR NL0009272756 09-04-2020 68.5928 311,000 21,332,361 EUR NL0009272764 09-04-2020 54.8869 248,000 13,611,951 EUR NL0009272772 09-04-2020 57.6173 393,000 22,643,599 EUR NL0009272780 09-04-2020 59.0683 220,000 12,995,026 EUR NL0009690221 09-04-2020 37.9926 22,911,190 870,455,677 EUR NL0009690239 09-04-2020 33.4791 5,935,404 198,711,984 EUR NL0009690247 09-04-2020 17.808 15,408,390 274,392,609 EUR NL0009690254 09-04-2020 14.2289 6,006,537 85,466,414 EUR NL0010273801 09-04-2020 21.31 14,811,000 315,622,410 EUR NL0010408704 09-04-2020 77.2508 1,670,000 129,008,836 EUR NL0010731816 09-04-2020 46.2702 730,000 33,777,246 EUR NL0011376074 09-04-2020 32.0044 275,255 8,809,371 EUR NL0011683594 09-04-2020 22.8 1,400,000 31,920,000 EUR Total 2,210,111,893