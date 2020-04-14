Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2020) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Andrew (ZhiZhen) Liu from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective April 7 2020. Mr. Liu informed the Board of his decision to step down to pursue other business opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Liu for his outstanding work for the Company and offer our best wishes for his future success.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54437