Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items 15-Apr-2020 / 17:10 CET/CEST Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda. The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2019 of EUR 12.5 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of EUR 8.3 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 22 April 2020. As of 17 April 2020, the shares trade ex-dividend. Furthermore, the AGM decided to appoint Mrs. Catherine Guillouard as member of the Supervisory Board, to succeed Mr. Peter van Bommel who reached the end of his second term of appointment. The AGM also approved the proposed remuneration policy for the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, which have been updated and amended in line with recent changes in legislation and best practices. KPN is grateful for the support and flexibility of its shareholders to successfully participate remotely in the AGM today. Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is available on the website of KPN (ir.kpn.com [1]). For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1022457 15-Apr-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d53e4d4b6a7dca859e052aa18bad79d6&application_id=1022457&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2020 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)