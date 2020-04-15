GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé announces the availability of its 2019 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report

Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) has filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on April 14, 2020.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded at www.groupe-gorge.com, under the Finance section, "Documents" in French, the English version will be available in the coming days. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports;

the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments;

the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the Declaration of extra-financial performance;

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program; and

the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' meeting on June 5, 2020 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions.

About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector.

Smart Safety Systems:

Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations:

Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

The Group reported revenue of €274,6 M in 2019. It is backed by close to 1,800 employees and operations in 7 countries.

Forward Looking Statement

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets include, in addition to those indicated in the press release: the strength of competition; the development of markets in which the Group operates and notably the 3D printing division; currency fluctuations; obtaining the export authorizations that may be required for certain activities; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, laws, regulations or their enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technological advances; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key staff; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; manufacturing and supply chain bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.). Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document (including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers), available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other unanticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors, such as changes in the economic situation or financial markets, could also have a material adverse effect on our targets.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

