EQS-News / 16/04/2020 / 10:37 UTC+8 [Immediate Release] 16 April 2020 Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (Stock code: 2393.HK) Exporting Disposable Medical Masks to the US, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia Planning to Increase Production Capacity and Introduce Medical N95 Production Lines (Hong Kong - 16 April 2020) Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited ("Yestar" or the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2393.HK) announces that its high quality standard disposable medical mask product commenced production in March. As of today, the products have been exported to the United States of America, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia etc., contributing strategic materials to fight the pandemic of COVID-19. With a planned monthly production capacity of 3 million pieces, Yestar Healthcare's high quality standard disposable medical mask production line has been officially put into operation by the end of March 2020. Many countries around the globe are suffering from COVID-19 outbreak at the moment. As an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus, mask supply is in great demand. In view of the situation, Yestar Healthcare plans to add an additional production line in the near future, planning to increase the disposable medical mask production capacity to 4 million pieces per month. Mr. James Hartono, the Chairman of Yestar Healthcare, stated, "In response to the outbreak, Yestar Healthcare has introduced the "84 Disinfectant" and disposable medical mask in February and March respectively, which has demonstrated the solid foundation of our capabilities in research and development, production, managements, system and medical distribution network. While increasing the production capacity of disposable medical masks, we are also working on to produce medical N95 masks in May with a planned monthly capacity of 3.7 million pieces. Medical N95 masks provides a stronger protection by filtering out more virions, which are mainly used by medical professionals. As we are facing a shortage of medical N95 worldwide, Yestar Healthcare will mobilize all available resources to launch the product as soon as possible, helping the frontline medical professionals in fight against the virus outbreak." - End - About Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (formerly known as Yestar International Holdings Company Limited) is the largest distributor of Fujifilm products and one of the largest distributor of Roche Diagnostics in the PRC. Yestar has been transformed itself into a high margin medical consumables manufacturer and distributor in the PRC since 2014. Targeting the booming domestic healthcare industry, the core business of the Group focuses on high margin and fast-moving healthcare consumables namely, IVD products and medical imaging products. For enquiries, please contact: DLK Advisory Michelle Shi (michelleshi@dlkadvisory.com) Rachel Chung (rachelchung@dlkadvisory.com) Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RRPIIAAXMA [1] Document title: 2393_N95 mask_20200416_EN 16/04/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ab48025ac91a8075a8990f7525f3f3f5&application_id=1022587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

