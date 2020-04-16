Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Ordinary general meeting of 18 May 2020

The manager-legal person of the Company (the "Manager") informs the shareholders that the annual general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate SCA (the "Company") shall be held on Monday 18 May 2020 at 16h00 (4.00 PM), at the registered office of the Manager at 2000 Antwerp, Schermersstraat 42.

Against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic and of the actual government measures in order to combat and to restrict the pandemic, has been decided to keep the annual meeting of 18 May 2020 behind closed doors. This way the Manager aims to protect as much as possible the health of its shareholders, its directors, its auditor and its staff.

Before the meeting takes places, all shareholders shall be given the possibility to ask questions by written and to vote at distance or by proxy with voting instructions to the secretary of the meeting, according to the rules set out in the notice.

As usual, the Company shall make available on its website the minutes of the annual meeting at the end of the meeting. The written answers to the written questions received by the Company shall be added as attachment to the minutes and shall be published previously to the meeting on the website www.leasinvest.be under the item 'Investor relations' - General meeting.

The Company monitors closely the events and the government measures, that include also those related to the organisation of general meetings, and shall inform the shareholders by means of a press release and on its website about possible additional measures or guidelines regarding the date, the location, the participation and the organisation of the annual meeting.

The documents related to the general meeting are as of today available on the website www.leasinvest.be under the item 'Investor relations' - General Assembly.

