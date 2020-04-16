Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") announces that its subsidiary Urban Juve Provisions Inc. plans to start taking online consumer orders for its Health Canada approved hand sanitizer liquid spray next week.

Manufacturing of Urban Juve's hand sanitizer is scheduled to begin at the end of April and shipping is expected to commence in May or June 2020. Initially, Urban Juve intends to sell its hand sanitizer spray through its e-commerce platform at urbanjuve.com to Canadian consumers. It also plans to donate some of its hand sanitizers to health care workers on the front lines.

"So far we have received tremendous interest from Canadian retail stores for our hand sanitizer products," says Penny White, Yield Growth CEO. "Our next step is to register our products for sale in the United States."

As previously announced, Urban Juve recently received Health Canada approvals for both its hand sanitizer liquid spray and its hand sanitizer gel. Urban Juve also plans to register its hand sanitizer products with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for sale in the U.S.

According to Arizton's recent research report, Hand Sanitizer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025, the hand sanitizer market is expected to reach over $11 billion in 2020, registering year over year growth of over 600%.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics, and develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It has 14 patent applications filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and is developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies do to the spread of the COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, NeonMind, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

