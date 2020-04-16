Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of Antler's exploration properties located in Newfoundland to Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius"), comprised of 379 claims originally acquired by Antler from Altius under option agreements entered into in 2016 and 2017 (the "Property"). The Property was sold in exchange for 8,220,000 common shares of Antler held by Altius (representing approximately 14.4% of Antler's outstanding common shares prior to closing), which were cancelled following closing.

For further information, please contact Daniel Whittaker, President and CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

