Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2020) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") today announces that it has granted an aggregate of 818,552 Deferred Share Units and 1,250,000 stock options to non-executive directors pursuant to the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan and Stock Option Plan.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of C$0.08 per share and will vest as to one third (1/3rd) on each of April 16, 2021, April 16, 2022 and April 16, 2023. The stock options expire on April 16, 2025.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Information Contact

Evan Young +1-416-545-5371

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54553