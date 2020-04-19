Strabag: HS2, the planned high-speed rail line in Britain linking London and Birmingham over a length of 225 km in Phase One, continues to gain momentum. The client, High Speed Two (HS2) Ltd, gave the green light for Stage 2, the realisation of the two Southern Lots S1 and S2 with a total length of just under 26 km, to the joint venture consisting of Austrian based construction group Strabag, Skanska and Costain. Strabag's share is 32 %. The contract will involve the design and construction of the Euston Tunnels and Approaches and the Northolt Tunnels. In Stage 1, the joint venture had been awarded the scheme design and site preparation (including pricing and scoping) for the main civil works. The contract awarded today signals the transition from the scheme design and preparatory ...

