Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-04-20 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 24.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Takeover offer VLN 22.04.2020 ESO1LTO period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO Takeover offer VLN 22.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 3 TLN 31.05.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01023D LTGNB01023D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2020 Amber Grid AMG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2020 HansaMatrix HMX1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR0187528A Audited annual VLN LEGR020027A report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000022A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2020 LHV Group LHV Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2020 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2020 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2020 Baltic Telekom BTE1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Annual General RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 Kurzemes atslega 1 KA11R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 RER1R report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 - New Hanza Capital NHCA Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 - Baltic Dairy Board BDB Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 - AgroCredit Latvia ACL Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB011027A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------- 26.04.2020 Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Annual General RIG RAR1R Meeting ------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.