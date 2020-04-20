AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: COVID-19 Statement, NAV Update and Dividend Declaration 20-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 20 April 2020 AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company") COVID-19 Statement, NAV Update and Dividend Declaration AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) (the "Company"), which, as at 20 April 2020, directly owns a diversified portfolio of 35 regional UK commercial property assets, announces its COVID-19 statement, unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") and interim dividend for the three month period ended 31 March 2020. Highlights · The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the three months ended 31 March 2020, in line with the targeted annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. This dividend is more than covered by EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS") for the quarter of 2.12 pence per share. · NAV of GBP147.86 million or 93.13 pence per share as at 31 March 2020. · 64% of rent has so far been collected for the current quarter. This figure is expected to increase to 75% once payments have been received from tenants making monthly payments. Pending the agreement of potential asset management transactions, this could then increase to 85% once negotiations have completed. · The Company remains conservatively geared with a gross loan to value ratio of 27.21% (31 December 2019: 26.30%). Having raised gross capital proceeds of GBP7m during the quarter, the Company had a cash balance of GBP9.87 million and net loan to value ratio of 21.99% as at 31 March 2020. The Company expects to pass all banking covenant tests for this quarter with significant headroom when they are measured at the end of April. · Strongly performing underlying property portfolio producing the highest level of income return and the second highest total return when compared with the MSCI UK Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index for the 12 month period to 31 December 2019 (latest index data available). COVID-19 statement Since the onset of the COVID-19 situation, the Investment Manager, in close liaison with the Board of Directors, has been working unremittingly to minimise the impact and ensure that the Company is well-positioned to withstand the challenges. The health and well-being of all members of the team and individuals involved in the Company is paramount and the Company is pleased to report that all individuals are well. Furthermore, the business continuity measures which the Company has implemented are operating effectively with the Investment Manager able to continue to manage the Company's portfolio of properties efficiently. All desk-based operations are functioning well and none of the Investment Manager's employees have been furloughed. As with many other real estate companies and REITs, the focus over recent weeks has been on ensuring that rents due for the quarter are paid and collected efficiently and an update on the Company's progress in doing that is provided below. Whilst the Investment Manager and the Board of Directors believe that the full impacts of COVID-19 on both the UK economy and the real estate market are yet to become clear, the Company exhibits a number of features which make it as robustly positioned as possible to deal with the ongoing situation: · Low leverage - The Company remains conservatively geared with a gross loan to value ratio of 27.21% (31 December 2019: 26.30%). Banking covenants in respect of loan to value and interest cover both benefit from significant headroom and the Company expects to pass all covenant tests for this quarter with headroom at the end of April. Furthermore, the cost of the Company's debt is calculated relative to LIBOR and, although it does have interest rate caps in place to limit any future increase in this cost, it is currently benefitting from the recent reduction in rates. The Company's all-in interest rate as at 31 March 2020 was 2.10%. · Well capitalised - Following the Company's recent Placing, it has a strong cash position of GBP9.87 million. · Low vacancy level - Vacancy level remains very low at 3.68%. The portfolio has now maintained a vacancy level below 4% for seven consecutive quarters. · Strong industrial weighting - The portfolio benefits from a high industrial weighting of 48.2% and a low weighting towards those market sectors more immediately affected by the current situation namely, retail (12.4%) and leisure (7.8%). · Diversified portfolio - the Company's portfolio comprises 35 properties let to 91 tenants in strong commercial, regional locations where there are few alternatives for tenants to relocate. The Company's largest tenant accounts for 7.6% of passing rental income and a total of 76% of the Company's tenant base are classed as either government bodies, essential services, large international companies or benefit from online trading. The Investment Manager continues to monitor tenants' financial positions and prospects on an ongoing basis. · Active management of assets - The Investment Manager's active management approach led to 12 lettings being completed during the year to 31 December 2019, with annual headline income achieved 9% ahead of estimated rental value from independent valuers. The Investment Manager continues to pursue its active management strategies notwithstanding the current uncertain situation relating to COVID-19, with a number of negotiations ongoing. · Strongly performing underlying property portfolio - The portfolio produced the highest level of income return and the second highest total return compared with the MSCI UK Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index for the 12 month period to 31 December 2019 (latest index data available). The portfolio has also outperformed the index producing 3.1% total return outperformance on an annualised basis over the past 3 years. Rent Collection The Investment Manager maintains close contact with all tenants, which has been particularly relevant over recent weeks where rent collection across the real estate sector has proved more challenging than usual. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has collected the following rental payments expressed as a percentage of the quarter's total rental income: Current Position As at 17 April As at 17 April 2020 2019 Received 64% 83% Monthly Payments Expected 11% 9% Prior to Quarter End 75% 92% Under Negotiation - 10% - pending the agreement of potential asset management transactions 85% 92% 15% 8% Outstanding Total 100% 100% It should be noted that this is an evolving picture with further payments being received each day. In addition to the above the Manager reports that none of the Company's tenants have filed for administration as at the date of this announcement. NAV Update At 31 March 2020, the fair value independent valuation of the property portfolio was GBP189.30 million (31 December 2019: GBP195.80 million). On a like-for-like basis the valuation of the property portfolio decreased by GBP6.50 million (3.32%) over the quarter (31 December 2019: decrease of GBP0.25 million and 0.13%). Property valuations across the UK have been reported on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty' in line with guidance from the RICS. Other highlights are as follows: · NAV of GBP147.86 million or 93.13 pence per share (31 December 2019: GBP147.38 million or 97.24 pence per share). · EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS") for the quarter of 2.12 pence per share (31 December 2019: 2.18 pence per share). · EPRA occupancy 96.32% (31 December 2019: 96.14%). · NAV total return of -2.17% for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (three months ended 31 December 2019: 1.93%). Dividend Dividend declaration The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020. The dividend payment will be made on 29 May 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 1 May 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 30 April 2020. The dividend of 2.00 pence per share will be designated 2.00 pence per share as an interim property income distribution ("PID"). The EPRA EPS for the three-month period to 31 March 2020 was 2.12 pence (31 December 2019: 2.18 pence). Dividend outlook It remains the Company's intention to continue to pay future dividends in line with its dividend policy, however the outlook remains unclear given the current COVID-19 situation. In determining future dividend payments, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually, which will remain a key consideration. Alex Short, Portfolio Manager, AEW UK REIT, commented: "We are currently seeing an unprecedented period of uncertainty within UK and global markets and understandably, this is having an impact on real estate markets. This is demonstrated within our property valuation this

