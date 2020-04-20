Anzeige
Montag, 20.04.2020
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
WKN: A2AKWX ISIN: CA05478A1093 Ticker-Symbol: TGPP 
Frankfurt
20.04.20
19:55 Uhr
0,057 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2020 | 23:08
Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Issues Shares to Baker Steel for Semi-Annual Interest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) as announced on 9 April 2020, the Company has issued to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") a total of 2,134,283 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$160,071 on a US$3.5 million convertible loan.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. On completion of a first phase physical exploration program in 2016-2018, the Company estimated an Inferred Resource of 62 million tonnes at 0.53% copper and 38.6g/t silver for the project (see news release 15 October 2018). The Resource remains open in both directions along strike and down-dip. Azarga Metals has recently completed a further 15 drill hole program totaling 5,572 meters with the goal of expanding the size of the mineralized envelope at Unkur; full assay results expected early next month.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

"Michael Hopley"

Michael Hopley,
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 6, visit www.azargametals.com, or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/585936/Azarga-Metals-Issues-Shares-to-Baker-Steel-for-Semi-Annual-Interest

