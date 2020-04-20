Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Issues Shares to Baker Steel for Semi-Annual Interest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) as announced on 9 April 2020, the Company has issued to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") a total of 2,134,283 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$160,071 on a US$3.5 million convertible loan.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. On completion of a first phase physical exploration program in 2016-2018, the Company estimated an Inferred Resource of 62 million tonnes at 0.53% copper and 38.6g/t silver for the project (see news release 15 October 2018). The Resource remains open in both directions along strike and down-dip. Azarga Metals has recently completed a further 15 drill hole program totaling 5,572 meters with the goal of expanding the size of the mineralized envelope at Unkur; full assay results expected early next month.

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 6, visit www.azargametals.com, or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

