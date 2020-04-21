Ocorian Boosts Funds Offering With Acquisition of Allegro

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocorian, a global leader in corporate and fiduciary services, fund administration and capital markets, has completed the acquisition of Allegro S.à r.l., a Luxembourg based third party management company (ManCo) and fund administrator. Allegro is fully licenced to provide ManCo and fund administration services to AIF, RAIF, non-AIF and UCITS funds. It has c. €8.7bn in AUM, primarily in underlying investment strategies with a PE/RE focus.

Founded twelve years ago, Allegro's multiple regulatory licences means it provides comprehensive services in the alternative asset space. Together Ocorian and Allegro can offer a one-stop-shop for fund groups so they can maximise the benefit of centralising their administration to create economies of scale.

Allegro's clients are large-scale institutional investors, international fund promoters and investment managers who will benefit from institutional backing and a broader service offering in funds and corporate services globally.

This strategically important acquisition adds depth and breadth to Ocorian's funds business, which currently offers fund administration and associated services across all investment structures, with particular specialisms in green energy, listed and private funds.

Farah Ballands, CEO at Ocorian said "Acquiring Allegro is a major milestone for Ocorian and is the first acquisition that has completed since our transformational merger with Estera earlier this year. Allegro's recognised track record and focus on providing high quality client service will support Ocorian's bold ambitions and growth plans."

Thomas Fahl, CEO of Allegro added "There is tremendous cultural compatibility between our firms, with each of us valuing the quality of our services and commitment to clients, staff and other stakeholders. Our partnership with Ocorian is a true enhancement of the services we offer our clients. An expanded international footprint and specialist expertise means we can continue to deliver the levels of personalised service our clients are used to and now can also offer a significantly broader range of fund and fiduciary solutions. We are looking forward to being part of Ocorian and to building on the success we have already achieved.

"It will be business as usual for both Allegro's employees and clients. Our primary objective is to ensure that we retain the Allegro spirit and culture that has served its client base so well over the last twelve years."

Simon Behan, CCO at Ocorian stated "This is a very exciting acquisition as Allegro's business is highly complementary to our existing offering. The combination of our two businesses provides an appealing service model, as fund groups seek to minimise costs by using one entity with two or more authorisations across multiple asset classes and fund types. Allegro is ideally placed to deliver full ManCo and fund administration services significantly enhancing our global funds offering."

About Ocorian

Ocorian is a global leader in corporate and fiduciary services, fund administration and capital markets. It has US$260bn in assets under administration and employs 1,250 professionals.

Supporting and protecting global investment is Ocorian's priority; it manages over 17,000 structures on behalf of 8,000 clients including financial institutions, large-scale international organisations and high-net-worth individuals.

Ocorian provides fully compliant, tailored solutions that are individual to clients' needs, no matter where in the world they hold financial interests, or however they are structured.

The group offers a full suite of corporate, fund and private client services across a network of 20 offices spanning all the world's financial hubs. Locations include Bermuda, BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius, Netherlands, Singapore, UAE and the UK, as well as representative offices in the US and Africa.

To find out more about Ocorian and its services, including regulatory information, visit www.ocorian.com

