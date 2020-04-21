Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBJW ISIN: CA98584W2067 Ticker-Symbol: YG3 
Tradegate
21.04.20
11:36 Uhr
0,113 Euro
-0,010
-7,76 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YIELD GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIELD GROWTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1130,12312:39
0,1130,12411:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THE YIELD GROWTH CORP
YIELD GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YIELD GROWTH CORP0,113-7,76 %