Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Inc (OTC:MCTC) Plans to be First to Market in THC-V Beverages

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today announces a new line of cannabinoid beverage infusion technologies and the industry's first Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) tea and coffee products. The Company plans to begin marketing both the infusion technologies and the tea and coffee products beginning May 1, 2020.

"We have completed our product development into combining THC-V and other rare cannabinoids into infusion substrates, which can then be easily added to virtually any beverage or into many foods. Our first products will be tea bags and single-serving coffee pods. This is a unique and exciting technology we are bringing to the marketplace," commented CEO Arman Tabatabaei.

The Company's infusion technologies for THC-V and other rare cannabinoids are based on the patent-pending, chemical-free infusion techniques developed during the past year. The primary infusion process is performed based on non-nanoparticle technologies utilizing products that are free of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Later versions of the THC-V infusions will be based on the Company's patent-pending nanoparticles technologies.

During early January, the Company announced Project Varin, a program to develop new delivery systems for varin cannabinoids. THC-V, which is one of the best known Varins, is becoming known within the cannabinoid sciences arena as the "Skinny Cannabinoid" due to its purported appetite suppression qualities, and its possible use as a treatment against obesity-associated glucose intolerance. THC-V is a rare cannabinoid found in the Cannabis Sativa plant. THC-V is not scheduled as a controlled substance at the federal level and is only recently available in the marketplace.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "The availability of industry's first products based on THC-V is a significant milestone for our company. In just under a year we have filed six patents on these technologies and we have several others in the works. We view the field of rare cannabinoid science as potentially becoming one of the fastest-growing areas within the cannabis marketplace. We are excited to be launching our own products and to be bringing this technology to the marketplace for utilization by other product formulators."

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK: MCTC) is a Nevada registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, Cannabis Global plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

