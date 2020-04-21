VAXIL BIO LTD.: Vaxil Bio Ltd to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

NESS-ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / VAXIL BIO LTD. ("Vaxil" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 07:40 AM EST. Mr. David Goren (Chairman and CEO of Vaxil) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 07:40 AM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34345

Mr. Goren will be talking about the latest news coming out of Vaxil

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Vaxil, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Schedule": https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin™ successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma and received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The company continues to develop ImMucintm and is also developing a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation underway at a top US academic and research institution. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

Vaxil exploits the unique properties of signal peptide domains on crucial proteins to develop targeted therapies against cancer targets and infectious disease pathogens. These signal peptide domains are identified by VaxHit™, Vaxil's proprietary bioinformatic approach. These SPs induce a robust T- and B-cell response across wide and varied HLA subtypes, while acting as true, universal neoantigens. The peptide platform targets these cells by "educating" or specifically activating the immune system to recognize and attack the affected cells. In addition, Vaxil's mAb platform directly recognizes the target protein expressed on malignant cells and recruits other elements of the immune system to lyse those cells.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Disclaimer: The Company cautions that COVID-19 Vaccine Development is still under early stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate the COVID-19 virus at this time. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For further information please visit http://vaxil-bio.com/ or contact:

David Goren, CEO -- info@vaxil-bio.com, +972 (52) 720-6000

