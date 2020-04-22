AQSE Growth Market (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 22-Apr-2020 / 07:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 7:30am, 22/04/2020, at the request of the issuer. Sativa Group Plc Symbol: SATI ISIN: GB00BFX17474 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 59657 EQS News ID: 1026945 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 22, 2020 02:39 ET (06:39 GMT)