Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPTN ISIN: CA98421R1055 Ticker-Symbol: 4XT 
Tradegate
22.04.20
10:43 Uhr
2,250 Euro
+0,010
+0,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2002,25010:43
2,2202,25010:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP2,250+0,45 %