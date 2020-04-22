BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Audited annual financial report 2019 22-Apr-2020 / 10:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 April 2020 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Audited annual financial report 2019 The Company hereby announces that its audited annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019 is expected to be approved by the Company's Board of Directors and made available at the Company's registered office at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands before the end of May 2020, in accordance with Section 2:101 of the Dutch Civil Code. A copy of the annual report will also be available to view or download from Company's website, www.brack-capital.com [1]. About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Audited annual financial report 2019 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GRNGROVXFD [2] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report EQS News ID: 1027029 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1027029 22-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76302948ff379ca0b646ab61a58c21bc&application_id=1027029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3c4ec9f763414f16b7fbee4fb4defb7&application_id=1027029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 22, 2020