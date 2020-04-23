DUEBENDORF, SWITZERLAND, April 23 (WNM/Empa/Karin Weinmann) - Jing Wang and his team at Empa and ETH Zurich usually work on measuring, analyzing and reducing airborne pollutants such as aerosols and artificially produced nanoparticles. However, the challenge the whole world is currently facing is also changing the goals and strategies in the research laboratories. The new focus: a sensor that can quickly and reliably detect SARS-CoV-2 - the new coronavirus. But the idea is not quite so far removed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...