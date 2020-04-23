Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") announces its subsidiary Urban Juve has successfully listed its Urban Juve hand sanitizer gel with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"), allowing it to market and sell its hand sanitizer gel with 65% ethyl alcohol throughout the U.S. The FDA issued NDC number 75385-0010-1 as confirmation of acceptance of listing of the Urban Juve hand sanitizer gel, which may be labelled as an antiseptic to help reduce bacteria on the skin. The formula contains Aloe Vera which can help ward off side effects related to dryness of the skin, and Eucalyptus Oil which is known to relieve stress and boost mental clarity.





Yield Growth Hand Sanitizer is Accepted for Listing by the FDA for U.S. Sales



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/54783_yg.jpg

Urban Juve began pre-selling its Health Canada approved hand sanitizers to Canadian retail chains and Canadian consumers this week, for delivery in May. Canadian consumers can now place pre-orders at urbanjuve.com. The company intends to begin taking orders for its FDA listed hand sanitizer product from U.S. retailers and U.S. residents in May for deliveries beginning in July.

Yield Growth has adopted a policy to donate hand sanitizer products to COVID-19 front line workers and has allocated 1,000 units for initial donations. Handwashing isn't always practical, especially for front line workers. Through Urban Juve's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts followers will be asked to nominate communities most in need of supplies.

"Our team is tremendously proud to play a part in the solution, during this chaotic time, by leveraging our expertise to develop high quality, natural hand sanitizers," says Karla Cheon, Yield Growth VP, Marketing. "The saying goes: 'people don't remember what you say, they remember how you made them feel,' and we hope to bring some peace of mind to our community through the availability and donations of our sanitizers."

To combat Coronavirus, if soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethyl alcohol.

On March 27, 2020 and on April 2, 2020 Health Canada's Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD), issued Product Licenses NPN 80097926 and NPN 80098154 for Urban Juve's hand sanitizer products.

The hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% between 2019 and 2025 according to a new report from Aritzon, with sales this year expected to reach US $11 billion in 2020, a 600% increase over last year. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are set to become a standard household good.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics, and develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It has 14 patent applications filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and is developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kevan Matheson, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies do to the spread of the COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, NeonMind, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54783