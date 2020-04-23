Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) - Lodge Resources Inc. (CSE: LDG) (FSE: 3WU) ("Lodge" or the "Company") announces that it held its Annual General Meeting yesterday and there was approval of all resolutions, including setting the numbers of directors at five, electing a board of five including incumbents Howard Milne and Steve Mathiesen and new directors Victor Cantore, Simon Marcotte and Ronald Stewart, re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte, CPAs as auditors, and ratification of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

On April 16, 2020, Lodge completed the acquisition of the Lower 48 companies and the Lehmi Gold Project and at that time, Simon Marcotte, now a director of the parent company, Lodge, was appointed sole director of the Lower 48 companies. See the Company's April 16, 2020 with more information on the acquisition and Mr. Marcotte.

Victor Cantore is a seasoned capital markets professional specializing in the resource and high-tech sectors. He has more than 25 years of advisory and leadership experience having begun his career in 1992 as an investment advisor and then moving into management roles at both public and private companies. During his career he has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Mr. Cantore serves on the boards of various companies both private and public.

Ronald Stewart has over 30 years international experience in the mining and capital markets industry, with over 20 years direct mining operations experience, including operations management, project construction and development, exploration, feasibility analysis and evaluations. Mr. Stewart worked eight years in the equity capital markets. He has a wide range of hands-on experience in both underground and open pit mining operations including mine design and production planning, capital and operating budgets, feasibility and expansion studies, financial analysis and property valuation. He has extensive experience in public, media and government relations and was directly responsible and credited with the greenfields discovery of a 3 million-ounce gold mine in Ontario. He also managed a team on the discovery of a 4 million-ounce gold mine in Western Australia.

Following the Annual Meeting, the Board confirmed the continuation of the current officers, namely Howard Milne as President and CEO, Kelvin Lee as Vice-President and Steve Mathiesen as CFO and Secretary.

About the Company:

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

On Behalf of the Company

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer of Lodge

For further information, please contact Ken Cotiamco at 604-687-7130 or ken@skanderbegcapital.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54795