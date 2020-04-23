The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGN, TUFN and XP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Class Period: April 24, 2019 to July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2020

According to the complaint, Align Technology, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Class Period: securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Tufin's April 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 5, 2020

The TUFN lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin's customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin's business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin's representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Class Period: or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

During the class period, XP Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

