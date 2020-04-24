Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - Brand X Lifestyle Corp., (CSE: BXXX) ("Brand X") announced today that its subsidiary, CBIO Brand Distribution International Ltd. ("CBIO"), has executed an exclusive supply and manufacture agreement for the production of the hand sanitizer "SaniGenix" for retail, commercial and industrial customers with Colbie Supply LLC.

Colbie Supply LLC. ("COLBIE") specializes in supply chain management, product formulation & manufacturing, raw material procurement, and general project oversight for the bulk manufacture of nutraceutical, health & wellness, and PPE products for US consumers. Colbie's quality control oversight and logistical management has allowed them to deliver superior products consistently for their clients time and again.

This exclusive contract is for Terms of 1-year renewable based on performance. The territory is global. The compensation is based on performance and a percentage contract value is paid on completion.

Bill Monroe, founder of Colbie Supply, stated: "This agreement can allow the companies to each use the others strength to deliver a high-quality product that is required in a time of crisis caused by the COVID 19 worldwide pandemic. This is not a short-term market need. 70 and 80% alcohol sanitizers such as SaniGenix should be in demand for years. We believe CBIO will one of the premium suppliers for the market."

About Brand X Lifestyle Corp.

Brand X is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies. Brand X leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with unparalleled access to investments that are not normally accessible to the average retail investor. In addition to Ag Tech and Mining Tech IP, the Brand X portfolio now includes IP within the Global Hemp Consumer Brand vertical. Brand X provides capital, experience, and support to emerging market leaders in the progressive health, wellness, and technology spaces while building shareholder value.

About CBIO Brand Development Inc.

CBIO Brand Development Inc., through its wholly owned United States subsidiary, CBIO, and its Manufacturing & Supply alliance partner, Colbie Supply, manufacture and distribute packaged and bulk consumer goods through brands that include Armourgenix, a hemp complex based sport nutrition and performance brand, SaniGenix, a liquid and gel World Health Organization "WHO" standard liquid hand sanitizer for retail, commercial, and industrial consumers, and HempSSentials, which include tobacco-free hemp cigarettes. CBIO is continually growing its suite of brands and catalog of products for consumers seeking immediate, positive, results driven products for a modern lifestyle.

