Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PW4T ISIN: CA87319V1040 Ticker-Symbol: 9SQ1 
Frankfurt
24.04.20
15:19 Uhr
1,590 Euro
+0,090
+6,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,63016:14
1,5201,64015:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES
TAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC1,590+6,00 %