Immofinanz: The Supervisory Board of real estate company Immofinanz resolved upon the appointment of Ronny Pecik as member of the Executive Board of the company for three years starting with 4 May 2020. Ronny Pecik will be Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Ronny Pecik is a leading entrepreneur and his many years of experience in executive and supervisory board positions, carry a special strengthening of the Executive Board in challenging times like these. Further there is also a strong entrepreneurial responsibility grounded in the significant stake in Immofinanz", says Michael Knap, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Executive Board of Immofinanz therefore consists of Ronny Pecik (CEO), Dietmar Reindl (COO) and Stefan Schönauer (CFO).Immofinanz: weekly performance: 13.93% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...