CHAPEL HILL, NC, April 26 (WNM/Frontiers) - In a new study in Frontiers in Microbiology, aimed at the research community but also comprehensible for non-specialists, experts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill review possible strategies against dangerous coronaviruses (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2020.00658/full). They propose that the most promising approaches for fast progress are selected antivirals such as remdesivir, and gene therapy. "Coronaviruses represent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...