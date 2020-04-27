Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Final Results 27-Apr-2020 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 April 2020 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Audited Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. It owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising over 147 ,900 sqm of gross leasable area and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · Recurring revenues increased by 18% to USD 37.3 million (2018: USD 31.5 million) · Net operating income (excluding revaluation gains) increased by 17% to USD 24.4 million (2018: USD20.9 million) · The Company's portfolio was valued independently at USD 289.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD 258.5 million) · Occupancy was 99.7% as at 31 December 2019 · As at 31 December 2019, total bank borrowings were USD 43.4 million (2018: USD 36.3 million) · As at 31 December 2019, total borrowings were USD 102.4 million (2018: USD 96.5 million) · Net asset value was USD 127.9 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD 94.0 million) · Ganna Chubotina appointed CEO Post year-end · COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the temporary restrictions of customer access to all 5 shopping and entertainment centres in March 2020 excluding hypermarket and pharmacy outlets · To offset the expected reduction in rental and ancillary income, the Company has reduced costs across the business · The Company at an advanced stage of negotiations with all its lenders to restructure debt servicing schedules. Ganna Chubotina, Chief Executive Officer of Arricano, commented: "Arricano delivered a good trading performance in 2019 lifting rental income by 18%. Significant progress was also made in refinancing the loans and accessing new capital for the development of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre whilst achieving the highest tenant occupancy across the existing portfolio of 99.7%. More recently, COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the economy in Ukraine and globally. Social distancing has been introduced with shopping centres largely closed. Arricano is responding to the challenges caused by COVID-19, working together as a team, to prepare for when businesses are allowed to re-commence." For further information please contact: CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Fergus Young Chairman's Statement 2019 was a successful year for Arricano. Our shopping centres were almost fully let with vacancy of just 0.3% and this was achieved alongside an 18% increase in turnover to USD37.3 million reflecting rental uplift. Also during 2019, the Company raised USD40 million of new bank borrowings to refinance the existing loans and support the development of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre in Kyiv and refinance existing loan facilities. Our commercial strategy led by recently appointed CEO, Ganna Chubotina, is to continue to enhance the benefits of offline commerce, making the Arricano malls, cozy, comfortable places that are genuine social spaces which individuals and families are keen to visit not simply to shop but to enjoy different experiences . The occupancy levels combined with the high visitor numbers in 2019 show the success of this strategy and are further underlined by the multiple retail awards won by the Company and the individual malls. Amongst the awards achieved, Sun Gallery in Kryvyi Rih and City Mall in Zaporizhzhia won the Ukrainian National Award "Consumer Choice - 2019" for the best shopping malls in the respective cities. City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) won the nomination for "The best shopping mall in a city with a population of less than 1 million" in Retail & Development Business Awards 2019. During the course of 2019, the Company announced the possible sale of Sun Gallery and City Mall to Dragon Capital Group. However, prior to completing a sale, the management team of Arricano developed upgraded strategies for these centers which it is believed will further increase their value and efficiency and the potential sale was cancelled. The Company is focused on the sustainable development of new projects, historically the business has opened a new mall every 1.5-2 years and this continues to be our target. The three development sites covering 14 ha. in Lukyanivka (Kyiv), Petrivka (Kyiv), and Rozumovska (Odesa) continue to be progressed. With the capital from the new banking facilities, the highly innovative Lukianivka project has made good progress and subject to COVID-19 is expected to be completed in 2022. The Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. concerning the ownership of Assofit, whish held the Sky Mall shopping centre and in which Company holds a 49.97% shareholding. In December 2019, the Company confirmed the appointment of Ganna Chubotina as the CEO of Arricano. Ganna was previously the Director of the Company's retail leasing department. Prior to working for Arricano, Ganna worked for JLL Ukraine. She is a highly experienced manager and is working positively across the team as we develop the business and meet the challenges posed by COVID-19. In line with guidance from the authorities, all 5 shopping and entertainment centres were temporarily semi-closed in March 2020, with only hypermarket and pharmacy outlets open for business. It is uncertain how long the restrictions will be in place and the Company is working collaboratively to reduce costs where appropriate and support tenants as far as possible so that all stakeholders are in a position to re-open once the restrictions are lifted. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank every employee and stakeholder of Arricano for their contribution in 2019. I would also like to commend everyone for their positive response to the COVID-19 crisis and their willingness to work together to support the business and their colleagues during this unprecedented time. The outlook for 2020 is now very different to the one we expected to look forward to at the outset of the year. Importantly, we have a strong team and good assets so that once we are through this crisis we expect to be well placed to re-open our malls and welcome visitors back. Financially the response to the crisis has been swift, the Company has reduced expenses appropriately, largely suspended capital investment projects, apart from the Lukianivka development, and is working with tenants to find equitable solutions on rent collection. The Company is continuing discussions with all its lenders to restructure debt servicing schedules. Overall, the Board believes the Company has the financial flexibility to meet its financial commitments and emerge from this crisis well-placed to regain its position as premier provider of shopping and entertainment experiences. Urmas Somelar Non-Executive Chairman 27 April 2020 Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction At the end of 2019, the average vacancy in Ukrainian shopping malls was 4.5%. Across Arricano's portfolio of shopping and entertainment centres vacancy was at the same date just 0.3%. Retailers strive to be our partners and these market leading numbers reflect this. Our focus is on collaboration, we believe our business works best when we work together developing solutions and practices which generate returns for our tenants, our visitors and ourselves. We then look to share our retail practices with our industry when asked to do so. This approach translates into strong financial performance, as shown in these results. Our tenants turnover grew by 20% in 2019, a substantial increase which in turn was a key factor in lifting our turnover by 18% to US$37.3m. The relationship between Arricano and our retail tenants has matured over time and is at the heart of what we do. Our malls are social spaces. We have arguably led the Ukrainian market in developing the appeal of our malls beyond shopping so that visitors come for social development, consumer experiences and edutainment. The centres are genuine places of interest in their own right which is supported by the fact that the Group recorded 47.2 million visitors to our malls in 2019. Results Recurring revenues for the period were up 18% at USD37.3 million (2018:USD 31.5 million). As a result, the Net Operating Income ("NOI") from operating properties excluding revaluation gain was up 17% at USD24.4 million, compared to USD20.9 million in 2018. Due to appreciation of UAH/USD exchange rate, a loss from revaluation of investment property in total amount of USD 12.2 million was shown in 2019. This was more than offset by currency translation adjustments related to the investment property. As a result, the total fair value of investment property increased by USD 30.8 million to USD289.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD258.5 million). The portfolio of assets was externally and independently valued by Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate Network.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)