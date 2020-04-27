SERSTECH AB: Correction of error in previous release "Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting"

This pressrelease aims to correct an error made in the pressrelease regarding the resolutions from the Annual General Meeting, pubilshed at 5 pm on the 27th of April.

The pressrelease that was published in swedish and in english was incorrect in stating the following:

"The information in this report is such that Serstech AB (publ.) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation."

The information is however not such that the company is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

