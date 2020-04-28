GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Launches Superior Blockchain Ledger Technology

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / GreenBox POS ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion and deployment of its new Blockchain Ledger technology. The new technology brings a variety of benefits, and is capable of handling the ever-growing needs of GreenBox's new and existing client base. GreenBox predicted a forthcoming need for this increased volume solution in the fourth quarter of 2019, and in a remarkable and unprecedented time frame, was able to realize the new design and seamlessly integrate it into its leading infrastructure shortly thereafter.

Following this release, GreenBox no longer relies on an outside resource or service provider to support its Blockchain ledger. Further, designing, building and deploying the technology entirely in-house gives GreenBox unique abilities not currently available to any competitor, taking advantage of a system designed from the ground up for Fintech applications. GreenBox's new [proprietary] technology can process thousands of transactions per second, rivaling the industry largest service companies' capacity, while doing so on a much more reliable, secure and private Blockchain infrastructure.

"We have learned a lot from growing our business at the rate we did in 2019," said Fredi Nisan, CEO of GreenBox. "Recognizing signs of increased system demands and anticipating challenges in years to come motivated us to invest in a massive technology upgrade; I am happy to see the fruits of our labor materialize in such order. We believe that other industry leaders are taking note of our innovation. At GreenBox, we are proud to take the lead on such new capabilities and technologies, and we will continue to design for the future of payments."

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in a myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

For more information, visit the Company's website at?https://www.greenboxpos.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Public Relations and Media Contact:

GreenBox POS

www.GreenBoxPOS.com

Office: 619-631-4838

Info@GreenBoxPOS.com

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587318/GreenBox-POS-Launches-Superior-Blockchain-Ledger-Technology